Coach Sean McDermott said Ivory (shoulder) is day to day, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

McDermott said the same thing about LeSean McCoy (shoulder), who also made an early exit from Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Jets. With Marcus Murphy left as the only healthy running back on the 53-man roster, it's a safe bet the Bills sign at least one new player within the next couple days. Murphy could be looking at a three-down role in Week 15 against the Lions if both McCoy and Ivory ultimately can't play.

