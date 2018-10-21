Bills' Chris Ivory: Downplays injury
Ivory indicated that the unspecified injury which briefly sidelined him during Sunday's 37-5 loss to the Colts isn't major, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
Rodak suggests that Ivory may be dealing with a lower left leg issue, but either way, the running back's status gains added import with LeSean McCoy having been forced out of the contest with a concussion. Despite the lopsided score, Ivory still managed to log 16 carries for 81 yards and catch three passes for 25 yards Sunday in relief of McCoy, who was limited to just two carries.
