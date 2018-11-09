Ivory (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's road game versus the Jets.

After sitting out Wednesday's session, Ivory wore a non-contact jersey Thursday and Friday, earning a "limited" tag both days. There's seems to be a chance Ivory will suit up Week 10, a call that will be made by the release of the Bills' inactive list 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 PM ET kickoff. If Ivory ultimately is ruled out, Marcus Murphy will serve as the preferred backup to starting running back LeSean McCoy.

