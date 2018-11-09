Bills' Chris Ivory: Earns 'questionable' tag for Sunday
Ivory (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's road game versus the Jets.
After sitting out Wednesday's session, Ivory wore a non-contact jersey Thursday and Friday, earning a "limited" tag both days. There's seems to be a chance Ivory will suit up Week 10, a call that will be made by the release of the Bills' inactive list 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 PM ET kickoff. If Ivory ultimately is ruled out, Marcus Murphy will serve as the preferred backup to starting running back LeSean McCoy.
More News
-
Bills' Chris Ivory: Still donning non-contact jersey•
-
Bills' Chris Ivory: Puts forth limited practice•
-
Bills' Chris Ivory: Sporting non-contact jersey•
-
Bills' Chris Ivory: Sitting out first Week 10 practice•
-
Bills' Chris Ivory: Injury not as bad as feared•
-
Bills' Chris Ivory: Suffers shoulder injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, including some streaming...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 10 things to know
Leonard Fournette and Sony Michel are working their way back, but are we done trusting Adrian...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...