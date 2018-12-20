Bills' Chris Ivory: Full practice Thursday
Ivory, who missed the Week 15 win over Detroit and was limited Wednesday with a shoulder injury, was back to a full practice Thursday.
It looks like the Bills will be back to their full running back stable as they try to upset the Patriots in Week 16, as LeSean McCoy also practiced fully after missing last week's game. With just 340 rushing yards and one score, Ivory holds almost no late-season value unless the Bills were to sit out McCoy in one of the last two games, which doesn't appear to be in the works.
