Ivory rushed 14 times for 43 yards and wasn't targeted in the passing game during Sunday's 13-12 win over the Titans.

Buffalo scored on its first possession and controlled the clock on the ground, giving Ivory 14 carries and LeSean McCoy 24. The Bills will likely try a similar formula against the Texans in Week 6, but McCoy should get the bulk of the touches either way, leaving Ivory with a limited role.