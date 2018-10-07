Bills' Chris Ivory: Gets 14 carries in Week 5
Ivory rushed 14 times for 43 yards and wasn't targeted in the passing game during Sunday's 13-12 win over the Titans.
Buffalo scored on its first possession and controlled the clock on the ground, giving Ivory 14 carries and LeSean McCoy 24. The Bills will likely try a similar formula against the Texans in Week 6, but McCoy should get the bulk of the touches either way, leaving Ivory with a limited role.
More News
-
Bills' Chris Ivory: Just six touches with McCoy back•
-
Bills' Chris Ivory: Returning to backup role•
-
Bills' Chris Ivory: Shady's status shady•
-
Bills' Chris Ivory: Likely returning to backup role•
-
Bills' Chris Ivory: Totals 126 scrimmage yards versus Vikings•
-
Bills' Chris Ivory: To draw start Week 3•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Injury Report
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report to keep an eye on. Here's the latest heading...
-
LIVE: Week 5 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 5
-
Week 5 DFS Contrarian Plays
Philip Rivers and David Johnson headling Heath Cummings' Week 5 contrarian plays.