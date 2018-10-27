Bills' Chris Ivory: Good to go Monday
Ivory (hamstring) has been cleared to play in Monday's game against the Patriots, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic reports.
Ivory could see a healthy workload if LeSean McCoy is unable to clear the league's concussion protocol. Taiwan Jones (neck) has already been ruled out, so he and Marcus Murphy are currently the only healthy backs on the Bills' roster. The team could choose to rely heavily on their run game early in order to keep their matchup with the Patriots close, but if they fall behind Ivory's touches would presumably be limited. Make sure to check in on McCoy's status ahead of Monday's game to help determine Ivory's value.
