Ivory rushed six times for 15 yards and wasn't targeted in the passing game during Sunday's 22-0 loss to Green Bay.

Ivory actually got more carries than the returning LeSean McCoy (five rushes for 24 yards), but neither made much of an impact on a dismal day for the Bills offense. McCoy appeared to be battling an injury to his left hand after the game, and his absence would reopen more looks for Ivory against the Titans in Week 5.