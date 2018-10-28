Ivory's teammate LeSean McCoy, who suffered a concussion in last week's loss to the Colts, is expected to play Monday against the Patriots, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports, citing a source.

Nothing is ever guaranteed when it comes to concussions, but given the opponent and the fact that Ivory is expected to take a back seat to Shady for the game, it'd be a big risk to have Ivory in your lineup at the time of lineup lock and assume he's in for a night of high volume.