Ivory's teammate LeSean McCoy (ribs) said he will return for Sunday's game in Green Bay.

Ivory took advantage of McCoy's absence in Sunday's 27-6 upset win over the Vikings, gaining 56 yards on 20 carries and 70 yards on three receptions. The big performance could earn him a bit more work going forward, but it's hard to see how Ivory would reach double-digit touches unless McCoy is limited by the injury. Ivory had just five carries for 10 yards and one catch for 30 yards through the first two weeks of the season.

