Bills' Chris Ivory: Likely returning to backup role
Ivory's teammate LeSean McCoy (ribs) said he will return for Sunday's game in Green Bay.
Ivory took advantage of McCoy's absence in Sunday's 27-6 upset win over the Vikings, gaining 56 yards on 20 carries and 70 yards on three receptions. The big performance could earn him a bit more work going forward, but it's hard to see how Ivory would reach double-digit touches unless McCoy is limited by the injury. Ivory had just five carries for 10 yards and one catch for 30 yards through the first two weeks of the season.
More News
-
Bills' Chris Ivory: Totals 126 scrimmage yards versus Vikings•
-
Bills' Chris Ivory: To draw start Week 3•
-
Bills' Chris Ivory: Scores Bills' first 2018 touchdown•
-
Bills' Chris Ivory: Settling into No. 3 role?•
-
Bills' Chris Ivory: Plays well with limited touches•
-
Bills' Chris Ivory: Nearly invisible against Browns•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RBs
The Seahawks finally decided to ride Chris Carson, and Jamey Eisenberg thinks you should too...
-
Tuesday's news: Cook improving
Heath Cummings has everything you missed on Tuesday, including the latest on Dalvin Cook's...
-
Week 4 trade chart: Ridley rising
Our advanced computer model simulated the rest of the NFL season 10,000 times
-
Week 4 streaming options
With Jimmy Garoppolo hurt and Cam Newton on a bye, you need streaming options. Heath Cummings...
-
Fantasy Football Week 4 waiver wire pick
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country