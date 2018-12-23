Ivory (shoulder), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, isn't expected to play, a source told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Ivory sat out the Bills' Week 15 win over the Lions with the shoulder issue, but he appeared to be trending toward suiting up Sunday after logging full practices Thursday and Friday. Instead, Ivory now looks on track to miss a second straight game, which might have less to do with his health than the Bills' desire to take a longer look at undrafted rookie Keith Ford in the No. 2 role out of the backfield. After joining Ivory in street clothes in Week 15, LeSean McCoy (hamstring) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday and should reprise his role as the Bills' lead back.