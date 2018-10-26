Bills' Chris Ivory: Limited in practice Friday
Ivory (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Friday.
In the wake of LeSean McCoy entering the concussion protocol this past weekend, Ivory has dealt with an injury of his own, but the running back doesn't believe his left hamstring injury is significant, according to Mike Rodak of ESPN.com. Ivory has one more chance to log a full practice before the release of Saturday's injury report, at which point the Bills' backfield situation could become more clear. At the moment, only Marcus Murphy isn't dealing with an injury, as fellow running back Taiwan Jones hasn't practiced this week due to a neck issue.
