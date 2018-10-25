Ivory (hamstring) was limited for the team's first practice of the week Thursday, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Ivory downplayed the injury following his biggest game of the season in Sunday's loss to the Colts, where he racked up 106 scrimmage yards following the early departure of starter LeSean McCoy. We'll assume Ivory will be ready for Monday's contest against the Patriots, but his weekly value has already taken two hits -- one being that he's apparently not 100 percent, the other that McCoy is almost through the concussion protocol.