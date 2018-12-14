Bills' Chris Ivory: Listed as questionable, but practices fully
Ivory (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.
That said, Ivory practiced fully all week, so it would be a surprise if he wasn't available this weekend. Assuming he's a go Sunday, Ivory's fantasy utility is tied to the status of top back LeSean McCoy (hamstring), who is also listed as questionable after being a limited practice participant both Thursday and Friday.
