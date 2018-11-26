Ivory carried three times for 14 yards while not being targeted in the passing game in Sunday's win over Jacksonville.

Both Ivory and LeSean McCoy took a back seat to quarterback Josh Allen, who set a franchise record for rushing yardage by a quarterback with 99 yards. Ivory has averaged 4.7 yards per carry or better for four straight contests, but simply put he's stuck in single-digit carry territory unless McCoy suffers an injury. And the Bills don't score enough to make Ivory a red-zone threat, as the plowing runner has just one touchdown all season.