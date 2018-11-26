Bills' Chris Ivory: Minimal production
Ivory carried three times for 14 yards while not being targeted in the passing game in Sunday's win over Jacksonville.
Both Ivory and LeSean McCoy took a back seat to quarterback Josh Allen, who set a franchise record for rushing yardage by a quarterback with 99 yards. Ivory has averaged 4.7 yards per carry or better for four straight contests, but simply put he's stuck in single-digit carry territory unless McCoy suffers an injury. And the Bills don't score enough to make Ivory a red-zone threat, as the plowing runner has just one touchdown all season.
More News
-
Bills' Chris Ivory: Returns to full practice•
-
Bills' Chris Ivory: Won't play Week 10•
-
Bills' Chris Ivory: Earns 'questionable' tag for Sunday•
-
Bills' Chris Ivory: Still donning non-contact jersey•
-
Bills' Chris Ivory: Puts forth limited practice•
-
Bills' Chris Ivory: Sporting non-contact jersey•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 12 reactions, early waivers
Melvin Gordon's MCL sprain will shake up the Chargers' Fantasy expectations for a couple of...
-
LIVE: Week 12 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 12
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
With a busier than usual injury report, it can be hard to keep track of everything. We've got...
-
Week 12 Contrarian Plays
Looking for a contrarian tournament play? Heath Cummings says you should start with the defending...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....