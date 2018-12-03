Ivory rushed four times for six yards and wasn't targeted in the passing game during Sunday's loss in Miami.

Ivory hasn't had meaningful production in a game since Week 7 against the Colts, and with quarterback Josh Allen proving more than adept in the running game, the veteran running back's role gets pushed downward even more. As we've stated before, Ivory only serves as an insurance option for LeSean McCoy owners, while even the elusive McCoy has had a tough time producing in this offense. In other words, like a 2017 smartphone, it's insurance for something not nearly as valuable as last year.