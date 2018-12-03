Bills' Chris Ivory: More disappointing output
Ivory rushed four times for six yards and wasn't targeted in the passing game during Sunday's loss in Miami.
Ivory hasn't had meaningful production in a game since Week 7 against the Colts, and with quarterback Josh Allen proving more than adept in the running game, the veteran running back's role gets pushed downward even more. As we've stated before, Ivory only serves as an insurance option for LeSean McCoy owners, while even the elusive McCoy has had a tough time producing in this offense. In other words, like a 2017 smartphone, it's insurance for something not nearly as valuable as last year.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football waiver wire, Week 14
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe in Pettis? Bench Rodgers?
Heath Cummings has a playoff edition of Believe it or not, to help you get ready to dominate...
-
Week 13 reactions, early Week 14 waivers
Dave Richard looks at the Packers, Bengals, and Panthers to see if they can salvage anything...
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...