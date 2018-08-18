Bills' Chris Ivory: Nearly invisible against Browns

Ivory had two carries for six yards in Friday's preseason game in Cleveland.

LeSean McCoy dominated first-team work before giving way to a mixture of Ivory and Marcus Murphy, the latter of whom had four carries for 39 yards. Ivory's contract would seem to make him a lock for a roster spot, but ESPN.com's Mike Rodak suggests Murphy has a real shot to push for the No. 2 running back job. It'll be something to watch for over the next couple weeks, with Travaris Cadet potentially also in the mix for backup work.