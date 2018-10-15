Ivory had six carries for five yards and caught his only target for four yards in Sunday's loss to the Texans.

While Ivory has passed Marcus Murphy on the depth chart -- Murphy hasn't even been active the last two games -- his value in a poor offense with only a few extra carries to go around is low unless something happens to LeSean McCoy. Ivory is a strong short-yardage carrier and will continue to be used in those situations, but it's not like the Bills are punching it in 3-4 times a game either. In anything but the deepest of leagues, Ivory currently serves as little more than a nice insurance policy for McCoy owners.