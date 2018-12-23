Ivory (shoulder) is inactive for Week 16's matchup against New England.

Ivory managed to log back-to-back full practices this week, but reports surfaced early Sunday morning that the veteran back was in line to miss his second consecutive game. That notion will come true with the release of the inactive report, leaving Ivory to sit his third overall game of the season. His absence will be cushioned by the return of starter LeSean McCoy (hamstring), who will make his return to the backfield after missing Week 15. McCoy is listed as the starter and should get the majority of the backfield touches, with Keith Ford on hand to serve in a reserve capacity.

