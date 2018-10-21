Ivory rushed 16 times for 81 yards and caught three of six targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 37-5 loss to the Colts.

LeSean McCoy left the game early with a head injury after banging his helmet on the ground, opening up the majority of rushing work to Ivory. Unfortunately for Ivory, Buffalo's running back situation is one of the least desirable in the league, as scoring opportunities have come few and far between for an offense currently led by journeyman Derek Anderson under center. If McCoy's unable to suit up against the Patriots in Week 8, Ivory's expected volume could give him some value.