Bills' Chris Ivory: Plays well with limited touches
Ivory rushed three times for 31 yards and wasn't targeted in the passing game during Sunday's 26-13 preseason loss to the Bengals.
Ivory pushed the pile for an eight-yard carry on his first touch and later added a 20-yard run. The bruising veteran's hard running style makes him a great change-of-pace option, but Ivory has proven to be injury-prone when given a greater workload. Should LeSean McCoy's hip/groin issue or legal troubles keep him out of games, Ivory would likely split work with Marcus Murphy, who had 11 carries for 58 yards in this one.
