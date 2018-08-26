Bills' Chris Ivory: Plays well with limited touches

Ivory rushed three times for 31 yards and wasn't targeted in the passing game during Sunday's 26-13 preseason loss to the Bengals.

Ivory pushed the pile for an eight-yard carry on his first touch and later added a 20-yard run. The bruising veteran's hard running style makes him a great change-of-pace option, but Ivory has proven to be injury-prone when given a greater workload. Should LeSean McCoy's hip/groin issue or legal troubles keep him out of games, Ivory would likely split work with Marcus Murphy, who had 11 carries for 58 yards in this one.