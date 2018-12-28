Ivory (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after practicing fully all week.

Despite the questionable tag, it looks like Ivory will be be available this weekend after missing the Bills' past two games. That said, in such a scenario, his Week 17 workload would be hard to predict, with the team possibly wanting to close out starter LeSean McCoy's season on a positive note, in addition to continuing to give rookie Keith Ford reps for evaluation purposes.