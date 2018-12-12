Bills' Chris Ivory: Practices fully
Ivory (shoulder) practiced fully Wednesday.
Ivory's ability to handle every rep of the Bills' first practice of Week 15 suggests the shoulder issue that forced his departure in last weekend's loss to the Jets isn't a concern. The 30-year-old will be ready to go for Sunday's game against the Lions, but how much work he might receive largely largely on the status of fellow running back LeSean McCoy (hamstring). After exiting early in the Week 14 contest with an injury of his own, McCoy was unable to practice Wednesday.
