Ivory (shoulder) practiced Thursday in a limited fashion.

According to Chris Brown of the Bills' official site, Ivory was donning a red no-contact jersey during the session, which likely contributed to him drawing the limited tag. Even so, it's still a step forward for Ivory, who was deemed a non-participant Wednesday in the Bills' first practice of the week. He'll look to upgrade his activity Friday to clear up any concern about his status for Sunday's game against the Jets.

