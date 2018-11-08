Bills' Chris Ivory: Puts forth limited practice
Ivory (shoulder) practiced Thursday in a limited fashion.
According to Chris Brown of the Bills' official site, Ivory was donning a red no-contact jersey during the session, which likely contributed to him drawing the limited tag. Even so, it's still a step forward for Ivory, who was deemed a non-participant Wednesday in the Bills' first practice of the week. He'll look to upgrade his activity Friday to clear up any concern about his status for Sunday's game against the Jets.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 things to know
Leonard Fournette and Sony Michel are working their way back, but are we done trusting Adrian...
-
Week 10 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...