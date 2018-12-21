Bills' Chris Ivory: Questionable for Week 16
Ivory (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at New England.
After practicing fully for the second straight day, Ivory seems more likely to play than not. With LeSean McCoy mostly healthy in front of him and the Bills wanting to give rookie Keith Ford some looks, Ivory doesn't make for an appealing fantasy option even if he does suit up.
