Ivory is in line to return to a backup role in Week 4 with LeSean McCoy (ribs) listed as active and starting for the matchup against Green Bay.

Ivory carried the ball 20 times in Week 3 when McCoy was inactive, but could see his workload decrease significantly if McCoy is able to play through ribs discomfort and take on the majority of the snap share. Should McCoy suffer any type of setback, or simply need a breather, Ivory would be the default backup option at running back. Backfield mate Marcus Murphy, who was Ivory's backup in Week 3, is inactive for the contest due to a ribs injury of his own.