Bills' Chris Ivory: Returns to full practice
Ivory (shoulder) was listed as a full practice participant Wednesday.
Ivory is thus poised to return to the Bills' backfield mix after a one-game absence. He'll take aim this weekend at the team he played for in 2016 and 2017, but as long as LeSean McCoy is healthy, Ivory's complementary role makes him tough to rely on from a fantasy perspective.
More News
-
Bills' Chris Ivory: Won't play Week 10•
-
Bills' Chris Ivory: Earns 'questionable' tag for Sunday•
-
Bills' Chris Ivory: Still donning non-contact jersey•
-
Bills' Chris Ivory: Puts forth limited practice•
-
Bills' Chris Ivory: Sporting non-contact jersey•
-
Bills' Chris Ivory: Sitting out first Week 10 practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
It took them a little while to get going, but Josh Gordon and Doug Baldwin should keep rolling...
-
Week 12 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Eight things to know for Week 12
Heath Cummings is worried about targets in New England and expecting a bounce back for the...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You may not feel great about starting Dalvin Cook or Josh Adams, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks...