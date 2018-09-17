Bills' Chris Ivory: Scores Bills' first 2018 touchdown
Ivory carried the ball twice for just seven yards during Sunday's loss to the Chargers, but scored his first touchdown as a Bill on a one-yard plunge. He also caught one of two targets for 30 yards,
Ivory is still dealing with Marcus Murphy for scraps behind LeSean McCoy, though the bigger news for both reserves is that McCoy suffered a rib injury during the game and reportedly didn't look too good in the locker room after the game.
