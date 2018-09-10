Ivory had just three carries carries for three yards and didn't touch the ball in the passing game during Sunday's blowout loss to the Ravens.

LeSean McCoy is the bell cow back in Buffalo, but due to his 30-year-old body and the thought the Bills might protect him on short-yardage work, there's value in deeper leagues in owning the No. 2. That job looks like it's been won by Marcus Murphy, however, who rushed six times for 31 yards and saw 23 offensive snaps to Ivory's mere seven. Ivory still could be used around the goal line, but for now Murphy's the better option for touches.