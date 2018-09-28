Ivory's teammate LeSean McCoy (ribs), who practiced on a limited basis for a third straight day Friday, is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Green Bay, the Bills' official site reports.

Ivory put up 116 yards from scrimmage in McCoy's absence last week, so he'd have value once again if Shady can't go when he tests himself Sunday morning before the game. We tend to think McCoy is a lot closer than he was last week when he almost suited up against Minnesota, though if he does get sidelined again then Ivory would be the primary weapon (Marcus Murphy would get some work as well) against a Green Bay defense that's giving up an average of 387 yards per game.