Bills' Chris Ivory: Shady's status shady
Ivory's teammate LeSean McCoy (ribs), who practiced on a limited basis for a third straight day Friday, is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Green Bay, the Bills' official site reports.
Ivory put up 116 yards from scrimmage in McCoy's absence last week, so he'd have value once again if Shady can't go when he tests himself Sunday morning before the game. We tend to think McCoy is a lot closer than he was last week when he almost suited up against Minnesota, though if he does get sidelined again then Ivory would be the primary weapon (Marcus Murphy would get some work as well) against a Green Bay defense that's giving up an average of 387 yards per game.
More News
-
Bills' Chris Ivory: Likely returning to backup role•
-
Bills' Chris Ivory: Totals 126 scrimmage yards versus Vikings•
-
Bills' Chris Ivory: To draw start Week 3•
-
Bills' Chris Ivory: Scores Bills' first 2018 touchdown•
-
Bills' Chris Ivory: Settling into No. 3 role?•
-
Bills' Chris Ivory: Plays well with limited touches•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 4 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Week 4 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 4, including some interesting...
-
Week 4 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
TNF Recap: Rams look unstoppable
Miss Thursday's game? Chris Towers catches you up on what went down, as well as all of the...
-
Latest news: Cook a game-time call
Dalvin Cook looks like a true game-time decision for Thursday Night Football. Chris Towers...