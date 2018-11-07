Coach Sean McDermott said Ivory (shoulder) wouldn't practice Wednesday, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic reports.

Ivory exited in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 41-9 loss to the Bears due to a sprained left shoulder, with McDermott referring to the running back as "day-to-day" when he met with the media Monday. That label suggests that Ivory has a shot at playing against the Jets during the upcoming weekend, but the 30-year-old will probably have to practice in some capacity Thursday and/or Friday in order for that to be realistic. If Ivory's injury forces him to the sideline in Week 10, Marcus Murphy would step in as the top complement to starter LeSean McCoy.

More News
Our Latest Stories