Bills' Chris Ivory: Sitting out first Week 10 practice
Coach Sean McDermott said Ivory (shoulder) wouldn't practice Wednesday, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic reports.
Ivory exited in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 41-9 loss to the Bears due to a sprained left shoulder, with McDermott referring to the running back as "day-to-day" when he met with the media Monday. That label suggests that Ivory has a shot at playing against the Jets during the upcoming weekend, but the 30-year-old will probably have to practice in some capacity Thursday and/or Friday in order for that to be realistic. If Ivory's injury forces him to the sideline in Week 10, Marcus Murphy would step in as the top complement to starter LeSean McCoy.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Dion Lewis has found his footing, and he's looking to extend his hot streak in Week 10 against...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 10 WR Breakdown
Get a sneak peek of SportsLine.com's premium Fantasy content with a review of Week 9's passing...
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, Week 10
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Week 10 Streaming Options
Looking for a bye week replacement? Heath Cummings has you covered with Week 10 streaming...
-
Week 10 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...