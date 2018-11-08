Bills' Chris Ivory: Sporting non-contact jersey
Ivory (shoulder) was sporting a red (non-contact) jersey at Thursday's practice, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
We'll have to see if the Bills list Ivory as a limited or non-participant Thursday, but the fact that contact is still off limits at this stage suggests that he's not a lock to play Sunday against the Jets. If Ivory is out or limited this weekend, Marcus Murphy would be in line for added snaps behind starter LeSean McCoy.
