Ivory (shoulder) was sporting a red (non-contact) jersey at Thursday's practice, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

We'll have to see if the Bills list Ivory as a limited or non-participant Thursday, but the fact that contact is still off limits at this stage suggests that he's not a lock to play Sunday against the Jets. If Ivory is out or limited this weekend, Marcus Murphy would be in line for added snaps behind starter LeSean McCoy.

More News
Our Latest Stories