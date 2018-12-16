Bills' Chris Ivory: Status for Sunday up in air
Ivory (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions but isn't expected to play, sources tell Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Adam Schefter of ESPN relays that the Bills won't decide on Ivory's status until he completes a pregame workout. It appears that LeSean McCoy (hamstring)'s status will also come down to a game-time call, according to Rapoport, though Schefter reports the Bills' starting running back is not expected to play. If both McCoy and Ivory -- his top backup -- are unavailable, it would leave Marcus Murphy and the newly signed Keith Ford as the long healthy options in the backfield for Buffalo. A final word on the statuses of McCoy and Ivory should come at approximately 11:30 a.m. EST, when the Bills will release their Week 15 inactive list.
