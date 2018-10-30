Ivory carried the ball six times for 34 yards while catching one of two targets for 11 yards in Monday's loss to the Patriots.

Ivory actually looked better than LeSean McCoy, who did most of his damage in the passing game but was held to just 13 yards on 12 rushes. Ivory also ran the ball well in the Week 7 loss to the Colts with 81 yards on 16 carries. That said, McCoy is still the bell cow back in Buffalo and that will remain the case unless Shady gets dealt at Tuesday's trade deadline, a likelihood that seems to be slipping by the hour.