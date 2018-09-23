Bills' Chris Ivory: To draw start Week 3
Ivory will draw the start at running back with LeSean McCoy (ribs) inactive, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
Ivory has seen the short end of the snap count compared to fellow backup running back Marcus Murphy, but it was Ivory that found the end zone Week 2 against the Chargers, despite being on the field for a total of just nine snaps. That workload should increase for the veteran in Week 3, though a timeshare between Ivory and Murphy appears to be the most likely scenario. The team will likely look to establish the run with rookie quarterback Josh Allen at the helm, but game flow could disrupt that plan with the Bills entering as nearly 17-point underdogs. A road matchup against the Vikings is also no walk in the park for running backs, as Minnesota has yet to allow an opposing rusher to score, while posting 94.0 rushing yards/game over the first two weeks (despite playing a full 10 minutes of bonus football last week against Green Bay).
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...
-
LIVE: Week 3 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 3
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3 Injury Report
Who's in? Who's out? We take a look at the latest injury reports ahead of Week 3's action.