Ivory will draw the start at running back with LeSean McCoy (ribs) inactive, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Ivory has seen the short end of the snap count compared to fellow backup running back Marcus Murphy, but it was Ivory that found the end zone Week 2 against the Chargers, despite being on the field for a total of just nine snaps. That workload should increase for the veteran in Week 3, though a timeshare between Ivory and Murphy appears to be the most likely scenario. The team will likely look to establish the run with rookie quarterback Josh Allen at the helm, but game flow could disrupt that plan with the Bills entering as nearly 17-point underdogs. A road matchup against the Vikings is also no walk in the park for running backs, as Minnesota has yet to allow an opposing rusher to score, while posting 94.0 rushing yards/game over the first two weeks (despite playing a full 10 minutes of bonus football last week against Green Bay).