Bills' Chris Ivory: Totals 126 scrimmage yards versus Vikings
Ivory carried 20 times for 56 yards and caught three of four targets for an additional 70 yards during Sunday's 27-6 win over the Vikings.
Starting in place of the injured LeSean McCoy (ribs), Ivory assumed a heavy workload in a game that the Bills improbably won in convincing fashion. He struggled to the tune of 2.8 yards per carry, but a 55-yard catch and run propelled him to an impressive receiving output as he went well over 100 scrimmage yards. Ivory easily could've found his way into the end zone, but quarterback Josh Allen scored a pair of short rushing touchdowns in the first half. McCoy could return as soon as next week against the Packers, but if he is forced to miss more time Ivory looks like a capable fill in for an offense who will hope to keep some pressure off of Allen.
