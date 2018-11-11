Bills' Chris Ivory: Won't play Week 10
Ivory (shoulder) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Jets.
Ivory practiced on a very limited basis this week, but won't be available to suit up for his regular backup running back role. While LeSean McCoy should be ready to take on his regular workload, it will be Marcus Murphy backing him up Sunday afternoon.
