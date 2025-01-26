Benford (concussion/personal) is active for Sunday's AFC Championship Game versus the Chiefs.
Benford was placed in concussion protocol after Buffalo's wild-card win against the Ravens last Sunday. The third-year cornerback was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday, and he missed Friday's session for personal reasons. Benford should be ready to hold down his starting spot opposite cornerback Rasul Douglas, leaving Buffalo without just one starter in its secondary, as strong safety Taylor Rapp (hip) has already been ruled out.
