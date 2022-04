The Bills selected Benford in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 185th overall.

A four-year player at Villanova, Benford has solid instincts and impressive ball skills, as he finished with 137 tackles, 47 pass breakups and 14 interceptions through 36 games. The Bills selected Kaiir Elam in the first round of this year's draft to add to a deep cornerback room, so Benford will need a strong training camp to earn a roster spot.