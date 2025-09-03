Bills' Christian Benford: Battling groin issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Benford (groin) was limited in Wednesday's practice.
Benford hasn't fully practiced since Aug. 21, but a limited session to start the week would seem to put him on track for Sunday night's Week 1 opener against the Ravens. With Maxwell Hairston (knee, IR) and Tre'Davious White (groin, DNP) ailing, the Bills badly need Benford to be ready.
