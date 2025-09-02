Benford (undisclosed) hasn't practice since Aug. 21 during training camp, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Benford is Buffalo's top cornerback, a position that has been ravaged by injuries in Buffalo this summer. First-round rookie Maxwell Hairston is on the IL for a LCL injury to his right knee, and veteran Tre'Davious White has a lower-leg injury that also has him sidelined. The Bills desperately need Benford to be ready for Sunday night's Week 1 opener against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.