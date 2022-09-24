With cornerback Dane Jackson ruled out for Sunday with a neck injury, Benford is in line to start at cornerback against the Dolphins, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Technically, Benford has already been starting, as he and fellow rookie Kaiir Elam have been serving as co-starters opposite Jackson while stud corner Tre'Davious White is on IR. However, Benford has gotten more snaps (86 to 65) than Elam. It's a pretty impressive accomplishment for Benford, considering he's a sixth-round rookie out of Villanova while Elam comes with a first-round pedigree. Both players are sure to be involved in plenty of action Sunday trying to stop the Dolphins' dynamic duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, which could lead to more tackles than is normally expected from the corner spots. Through two games, Elam has posted six tackles and one pass defensed.