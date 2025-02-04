Benford (concussion) recorded 64 total tackles (50 solo), including 1.0 sacks, 10 passes defended, with two interceptions, and two forced fumbles over 15 regular-season games in 2024.

The third-year pro from Villanova started all 15 regular-season games he appeared in for the Bills this season, serving as one of the team's top outside cornerbacks. Benford tied his career highs in passes defended, interceptions and forced fumbles in 2024 while setting a new personal best in total tackles, which included the first full sack of his career. He's entering the final season of his rookie contract in 2025, making it likely he returns to Buffalo. Don't be surprised if Benford gets extended by the Bills at some point this offseason, having just led his team in passes defended and interceptions in 2024.