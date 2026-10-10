Benford (toe) does not carry an injury designation into Monday night's game against the Rams, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Benford has been given the green light to return from a one-game absence due to a toe injury that he sustained during the Bills' Week 3 win over the Chargers. He'll resume his starting spot at outside cornerback, and while rookie first-rounder Maxwell Hairston will start opposite Benford, rookie second-rounder Davison Igbinosun will also be involved in the Bills' secondary, per Nick Suss of ESPN.com.