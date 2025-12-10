Benford tallied 1.0 sacks and a pick-six during the Bills' 39-34 win over the Bengals on Sunday.

Benford made the the play of the game for the Billls midway through the fourth quarter, when he picked off a short pass from Joe Burrow and took it to the house for a 63-yard pick-six. It's the second week in a row that Benford has scored a defensive touchdown, and the fourth-year corner is up to 39 tackles (28 solo), including 2.0 sacks, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries through 12 regular-season games.