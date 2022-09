Benford (hand) is questionable to return for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Benford was expected to step in as one of the Bills' starting cornerbacks with Dane Jackson (neck) ruled inactive ahead of Sunday's contest. With the rookie's status now up in the air as well, expect Taron Johnson and Kaiir Elam to work as the team's primary cornerback duo against the Dolphins' talented corps of pass catchers.