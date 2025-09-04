Bills' Christian Benford: Full participant Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Benford (groin) was a full practice participant Thursday.
Benford was limited Wednesday but faced no limitations one day later, indicating that he should be good to go for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Ravens. Benford could play a key role out of the gate with Buffalo banged up in the secondary.
