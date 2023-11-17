Benford (hamstring) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Jets.
The second-year cornerback out of Villanova was limited both Wednesday and Thursday, but he was able to log a full practice session Friday and is now in line to play this Sunday. Benford has started all eight games he's appeared in for the Bills this season, recording 30 total tackles and five pass deflections.
More News
-
Bills' Christian Benford: Limited at Wednesday's walkthrough•
-
Bills' Christian Benford: Ruled out Week 10•
-
Bills' Christian Benford: Still dealing with injury•
-
Bills' Christian Benford: Dealing with right leg injury•
-
Bills' Christian Benford: Ready for action•
-
Bills' Christian Benford: Practices in full•