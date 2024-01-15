Benford is considered questionable to return to Monday's wild-card matchup with the Steelers due to a knee injury.
There is no word on the severity of Benford's injury at this time. While he is sidelined, Siran Neal, Dane Jackson, Cam Lewis and Kaiir Elam are candidates to see extra snaps at cornerback.
