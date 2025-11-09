Bills' Christian Benford: Inactive Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Benford (groin) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
The starting cornerback popped up on the injury report Wednesday after playing 100 percent of the defensive snaps against the Chiefs in Week 9. Benford has played on most of the defensive snaps this season for the Bills. In his absence, rookie first-round pick Maxwell Hairston should see more playing time.
More News
-
Bills' Christian Benford: Questionable to face Miami•
-
Bills' Christian Benford: Sits out practice Thursday•
-
Bills' Christian Benford: Limited Wednesday•
-
Bills' Christian Benford: Leads team in tackles•
-
Bills' Christian Benford: Full participant Thursday•
-
Bills' Christian Benford: Battling groin issue•