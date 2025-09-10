Bills' Christian Benford: Leads team in tackles
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Benford recorded seven tackles (five solo) during Buffalo's win over the Ravens on Sunday.
Benford had been dealing with a groin injury last week but that seemingly didn't hamper the 25-year-old has ended up learning the team in tackles. He will look to build off this strong performance and keep producing as the regular season gets further underway.
